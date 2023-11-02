Vicksburg students participate Hinds Community College 2023 Ag Expo

Published 10:24 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

HINDS CC FALL 2023 AG EXPO - T.H. KENDALL III AGRICULTURAL COMPLEX Lavondre Galimore, 18, of Vicksburg, left, and Kameron Myles, 17, also of Vicksburg, are participating in a soil testing experiment presented by Agricultural Instructor Dr. Karla Turner Bailey.

Hinds Community College recently held its Fall  2023 Ag Expo at the T.H. Kendall III Agricultural Complex on the Raymond Campus.

High school juniors and seniors who had an interest in agriculture, animal science and related studies were invited to attend. These students could explore agricultural programs, including agribusiness, veterinary technology and animal sciences.

Area Vicksburg students attending the Ag Expo were Lavondre Galimore, 18, and Kameron Myles, 17. They participated in a soil testing experiment presented by agricultural instructor Dr. Karla Turner Bailey, among other activities.

