Vicksburg students participate Hinds Community College 2023 Ag Expo Published 10:24 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Hinds Community College recently held its Fall 2023 Ag Expo at the T.H. Kendall III Agricultural Complex on the Raymond Campus.

High school juniors and seniors who had an interest in agriculture, animal science and related studies were invited to attend. These students could explore agricultural programs, including agribusiness, veterinary technology and animal sciences.

Area Vicksburg students attending the Ag Expo were Lavondre Galimore, 18, and Kameron Myles, 17. They participated in a soil testing experiment presented by agricultural instructor Dr. Karla Turner Bailey, among other activities.

