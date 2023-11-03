Fires on I-20 hinder traffic in Flowers area

Published 7:15 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By John Surratt

Two grass fires within minutes of each other in the Flowers area hindered traffic on Interstate 20 early Friday afternoon.

Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the first occurred at the 16-mile marker at approximately 2:05 p.m. in the highway median caused by a wreck.

He said the blaze was handled by Bovina volunteer firefighters. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Approximately five minutes later, a trailer holding a motorcycle and towed by a westbound recreational vehicle on the service road broke and scraped the pavement, causing sparks that ignited a grass/brush fire between the westbound lane and Armory Road at the 15-mile marker.

The Culkin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire with its brush truck.

