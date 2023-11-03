GUEST COLUMN: Familiarize yourself with the upcoming election Published 8:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Michael Watson | Guest Columnist

Mississippi’s General Election Day on Nov. 7 features statewide, state district, county and county district offices on the ballot.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, I encourage you to visit the My Election Day portal, our team’s newest resource, which enables Mississippians to receive election information tailored to their specific address.

Email newsletter signup

Polls for the General Election will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot. For election questions, call the Elections Division at 800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

I encourage each of you, regardless of the number of contested races on the ballot, to show up on Election Day to ensure you have a voice in who will be making decisions impacting you.

Make your plans now for Election Day, or with absentee voting underway, cast your absentee ballot today, if eligible.

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES:

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by Nov. 15 to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot because of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by Nov. 15.

Michael Watson is the Secretary of State for Mississippi.