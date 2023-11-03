Local, state races on Tuesday general election ballot in Warren County Published 4:09 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Warren County voters return to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for state and county offices in the general election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ve had 716 people cast absentee ballots,” Warren County Election Commissioner Sara Dionne said. “We still have a couple of days (before the election), plus what comes in the mail. If it’s postmarked by Election Day they can be counted for the next five days after that, if they are received within the next five days.”

She said 834 absentee ballots were cast in the 2019 election.

“In that election, all supervisor races were contested,” Dionne said. “So it seems, compared to then, this is a good turnout because we’re probably going to go over 800 in the next few days.”

After the last election, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved changes in county precinct locations, but Dionne said she believes there will be no problems with voters locating their precincts for the general election.

“Everyone has now been to their new precincts twice if they’ve voted, and we shouldn’t have lots of lost people,” she said. “It’s an important election because it’s not only statewide but countywide offices.”

Besides the statewide races for governor and lieutenant governor, there are several state offices of local interest like Central District public service commissioner, where incumbent Commissioner Brent Bailey is challenged by DeKeither A. Stamps, and Central District transportation commissioner, where incumbent Willie Simmons faces Ricky Pennington Jr. In the race for House District 85, incumbent Jeffery Harness is challenged by Michael Longnecker.

Locally, voters will be asked to decide five county races.

Incumbent District 1 Supervisor Edward Herring faces two opponents, Joe Channell and Stan Collins, while in a repeat of the 2019 race for Supervisor District 4, incumbent Supervisor Jeffery Pack Holland faces John Carlisle.

In other contested races, incumbent Sheriff Martin Pace is challenged by Jeff Riggs; Chris Green, Stephen L. McMillin and Tracie D. Herring are running for county prosecuting attorney and Danielle Pooney Chin challenges incumbent Bobbie Bingham Morrow for the District 2 Election Commission seat.

