Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Nov. 2-3
Published 11:42 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
MHSAA regular season
Thursday’s scores
Biloxi 35, D’Iberville 0
Brandon 27, Northwest Rankin 10
Brookhaven 29, Natchez 14
Center Hill 40, Saltillo 25
Clarksdale 32, Pontotoc 0
Cleveland Central 27, Yazoo City 14
East Central 21, Stone 20
George County 43, Pascagoula 40
Gulfport 49, Harrison Central 7
Holmes County Central 39, Canton 14
Lafayette 28, Corinth 14
Laurel 48, Gautier 30
Lewisburg 14, DeSoto Central 7
Madison Central 35, Clinton 3
Neshoba Central 16, Callaway 8
Oak Grove 48, Petal 21
Ocean Springs 41, St. Martin 0
Olive Branch 28, Lake Cormorant 6
Oxford 42, Hernando 6
Pearl 21, Meridian 0
Picayune 49, Hancock 21
South Jones 33, North Pike 28
South Panola 28, Grenada 7
Terry 55, Forest Hill 0
Tupelo 36, Starkville 6
Vancleave 38, Wayne County 35
Warren Central 41, Columbus 6
West Harrison 41, Long Beach 0
West Jones 37, Hattiesburg 7
West Point 56, New Hope 0
MHSAA playoffs
Friday’s scores
First round
Class 4A
Caledonia 14, Ripley 10
Newton County 29, North Pontotoc 7
Louisville 31, Itawamba AHS 7
New Albany 45, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Senatobia 42, Leake Central 0
Houston 34, Shannon 13
West Lauderdale 57, South Pontotoc 0
Amory 24, Kosciusko 23
Quitman 40, Sumrall 20
Pass Christian 48, Richland 6
Columbia 43, Morton 28
Greene County 28, Raymond 8
McComb 55, Bay High 7
Lawrence County 44, Mendenhall 27
Poplarville 58, Lanier 26
Forrest County AHS 24, Northeast Jones 16
Class 3A
Kossuth 21, Yazoo County 8
East Webster 36, Rosa Fort 28
Winona 62, Mantachie 7
North Panola 45, Nettleton 21
Mooreville 13, Independence 12
Belmont at Humphreys County
Choctaw County 53, Coahoma County 8
Amanda Elzy 30, Booneville 28
Kemper County 51, Franklin County 34
Seminary 27, West Marion 0
Jefferson County 62, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Magee 48, Perry Central 40
Jefferson Davis County 41, Tylertown 6
Enterprise Clarke 38, Wesson 26
Saint Stanislaus 23, Crystal Springs 20
Noxubee County 35, South Pike 6
Class 2A
Hamilton 52, O’Bannon 12
Sebastopol 42, Bruce 14
Charleston 50, Walnut 6
Philadelphia 48, Water Valley 15
Calhoun City 58, Eupora 6
North Side 46, Hatley 14
Union 42, M.S. Palmer 6
Leflore County def. East Union
Bay Springs 70, Wilkinson County 6
Heidelberg 66, Pelahatchie 0
Collins 50, Puckett 30
Loyd Star 21, Lake 20
Raleigh 44, North Forrest 13
Clarkdale 36, Amite County 8
Mize 62, St. Andrew’s 3
Scott Central 43, Bogue Chitto 28
Class 1A
Okolona 50, Ashland 22
Potts Camp 42, Thrasher 0
Taylorsville 56, West Bolivar 0
West Lowndes 33, Myrtle 13
Smithville 42, Falkner 27
Baldwyn 41, Strayhorn 0
Vardaman 50, Byers 12
TCPS 56, Coffeeville 6
Simmons 64, Stringer 12
Sacred Heart 36, Noxapater 8
Lumberton 33, Ethel 0
Velma Jackson 39, East Marion 0
South Delta 20, Mount Olive 12
Resurrection Catholic 21, French Camp 7
West Tallahatchie 42, Leake County 0
MAIS Playoffs
Friday’s scores
Class 6A
First round
Jackson Prep 42, Madison-St. Joseph 6
Second round
Class 5A
Starkville Academy 41, Leake Academy 31
Simpson Academy 14, Oak Forest 7
Adams County Christian 41, Parklane 34
Copiah Academy 28, Lamar School 21
Class 4A
Tri-County 46, Clinton Christian 0
Centreville Academy 44, Central Hinds 43
Bowling Green 47, Wayne Academy 7
Winston Academy 35, Washington School 7
Class 3A
Kirk Academy 41, Winona Christian 7
Riverfield 22, Carroll Academy 13
Canton Academy 49, Indianola Academy 0
Greenville-St. Joseph 45, North Delta 6
Class 2A
Porter’s Chapel 53, Deer Creek 18
DeSoto School 50, Ben’s Ford 14
Newton Academy 55, Prentiss Christian 34
Christian Collegiate 50, Tunica Academy 22
Class 1A
Calhoun Academy 76, River Oaks 40
Lee Academy, Ark. 52, Tallulah Academy 36
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca.52, Franklin Aca. 6
Briarfield Academy 46, Riverdale 38