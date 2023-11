Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Nov. 2 Published 1:53 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Thursday’s scores

Biloxi 35, D’Iberville 0

Brandon 27, Northwest Rankin 10

Brookhaven 29, Natchez 14

Center Hill 40, Saltillo 25

Clarksdale 32, Pontotoc 0

Cleveland Central 27, Yazoo City 14

East Central 21, Stone 20

George County 43, Pascagoula 40

Gulfport 49, Harrison Central 7

Holmes County Central 39, Canton 14

Lafayette 28, Corinth 14

Laurel 48, Gautier 30

Lewisburg 14, DeSoto Central 7

Madison Central 35, Clinton 3

Neshoba Central 16, Callaway 8

Oak Grove 48, Petal 21

Ocean Springs 41, St. Martin 0

Olive Branch 28, Lake Cormorant 6

Oxford 42, Hernando 6

Pearl 21, Meridian 0

Picayune 49, Hancock 21

South Jones 33, North Pike 28

South Panola 28, Grenada 7

Terry 55, Forest Hill 0

Tupelo 36, Starkville 6

Vancleave 38, Wayne County 35

Warren Central 41, Columbus 6

West Harrison 41, Long Beach 0

West Jones 37, Hattiesburg 7

West Point 56, New Hope 0

MHSAA playoffs schedule

First round – Nov. 10

Class 7A

Germantown at Oxford

Southaven at Starkville

DeSoto Central at Tupelo

Madison Central at Lewisburg

Harrison Central at Brandon

Pearl at Gulfport

Meridian at Ocean Springs

Biloxi at Oak Grove

Class 6A

Vicksburg at Grenada

Saltillo at Warren Central

Callaway at South Panola

Center Hill at Neshoba Central

Hancock at West Jones

Terry at George County

Forest Hill at Picayune

Pascagoula at Hattiesburg

Class 5A

Cleveland Central at Clarksdale

Lafayette at Canton

Corinth at Holmes County Central

Gentry at West Point

Wayne County at Florence

Natchez at Gautier

TBA at Laurel

Vancleave at Brookhaven

