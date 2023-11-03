Old Post Files: Nov. 3, 1923-2013

100 Years Ago: 1923
Elizabeth O’Brien was buried here. • T.D. Bratton delivered the address at the YMCA Building Dedication.

90 Years Ago: 1933
L.P. Ford, Gillis Davis, Donald Price and Ben Gillespie were injured in a car crash on Washington Street.

80 Years Ago: 1943
Charles E. Amborn died. • Mr. and Mrs. Martin Burns returned from a trip to Ohio and Indiana.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Christopher Lee spoke at the Y’s Men’s Club. • Services were held for Sister M. Lucia Rosier.

60 Years Ago: 1963
William D. Nicholson retired after more than 21 years with the Corps of Engineers. • The Vicksburg Moose Lodge was dedicated.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce took an option on a 1,229-acre tract of land for an Industrial Park.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Noel Jackson died at the age of 75. • Crawford Mims and David May were inducted into the Red Carpet Bowl Hall of Fame.

30 Years Ago: 1993
Rowan Companies of Houston announced a plan to purchase LeTourneau. • Services were held for Marine Bowman.

20 Years Ago: 2003
A parade honoring veterans was held on Washington Street. • Armed robbers stole cash from Horizon Casino.

10 Years Ago: 2013
Stinky bugs plagued the city and county. • Extravaganza of Dancing drew crowds to Vicksburg.

