Old Post Files: Nov. 3, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Elizabeth O’Brien was buried here. • T.D. Bratton delivered the address at the YMCA Building Dedication.

90 Years Ago: 1933

L.P. Ford, Gillis Davis, Donald Price and Ben Gillespie were injured in a car crash on Washington Street.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Charles E. Amborn died. • Mr. and Mrs. Martin Burns returned from a trip to Ohio and Indiana.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Christopher Lee spoke at the Y’s Men’s Club. • Services were held for Sister M. Lucia Rosier.

60 Years Ago: 1963

William D. Nicholson retired after more than 21 years with the Corps of Engineers. • The Vicksburg Moose Lodge was dedicated.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce took an option on a 1,229-acre tract of land for an Industrial Park.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Noel Jackson died at the age of 75. • Crawford Mims and David May were inducted into the Red Carpet Bowl Hall of Fame.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Rowan Companies of Houston announced a plan to purchase LeTourneau. • Services were held for Marine Bowman.

20 Years Ago: 2003

A parade honoring veterans was held on Washington Street. • Armed robbers stole cash from Horizon Casino.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Stinky bugs plagued the city and county. • Extravaganza of Dancing drew crowds to Vicksburg.