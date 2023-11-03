SHINING BRIGHT: Anna Ware Brown represents Vicksburg as Ole Miss Homecoming Queen Published 7:50 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Vicksburg’s own Anna Ware Brown became royalty last weekend during the Ole Miss Rebels’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

Brown, a St. Aloysius graduate, is in her third year at the University of Mississippi and joins a multigenerational tradition of love for the Rebels. She is an Ole Miss Ambassador, Chi Omega recruitment chair, a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Lambda Sigma vice president, Grove Grocery outreach committee, Big Event logistics committee, Student Alumni Council and RUF.

Running for homecoming queen wasn’t something she initially considered, but with some special encouragement, Brown said she couldn’t refuse the opportunity.

Email newsletter signup

“My sorority asked me to consider running and nominated me. I went back and forth about the decision, but ultimately it came down to the feeling that I didn’t want to let my sorority sisters and friends down,” Brown said. “They were so kind and encouraging to even consider nominating me.”

When results were announced, Brown said she was “shocked, surprised and humbled” to have won. The other emotion she felt was gratitude, especially for the support of a special friend from high school.

“I have the sweetest friends, especially my best friend from high school, Chandler Tucker, who is honestly the sister I never had,” Brown said. “(My friends) all stood beside me, literally rain or shine. They brought me lunches and manned my campaign table. Truly, they just did whatever they could to help me, and there is absolutely no way I could have done it without them.”

Brown is a fourth-generation Rebel, and taking the field as homecoming queen was a special way to engage in another family tradition. She is the daughter of the Rev. Tim Brown and Le Robinson Brown, and has two brothers, Bash and Ben Brown.

Since her family’s legacy at Ole Miss extends before World War II, Brown said she was proud to represent her loved ones who took the field before her.

“Being on the field during the homecoming football game was surreal because of the extent of my family’s connection to Ole Miss football. My dad, my big brother and both of my grandfathers poured out their blood, sweat, and tears on that field while representing Ole Miss,” she said. “Obviously, I can’t play football, but I was just so honored to be able to represent Ole Miss in my own way on that very same field. I know that my grandfathers were smiling about it together in heaven.”

Brown said her journey to homecoming queen was a long one — one that began long before her tenure as a student. However, she said, enjoying gameday in an evening gown was a far cry from tailgating in the Grove in her grandfather’s football jersey.

“We have lost count of how many members of my family have attended and graduated from Ole Miss. My parents, maternal grandparents, and great-grandparents all met at Ole Miss and married soon after graduation,” Brown said. “My brother played football here, and at least nine family members have played football for Ole Miss.

“I always knew I was going to attend Ole Miss,” she added. “Even so, my three years at Ole Miss have been even better than I could have even imagined, and I am so grateful for the amazing friendships and opportunities that Ole Miss has provided me.”