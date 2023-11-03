Tallulah Academy loses, Sharkey-Issaquena advances in MAIS Class 1A playoffs

Published 11:25 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Tallulah Academy’s football season came to an end Friday night with a 52-36 loss to Lee Academy, Arkansas, in the second round of the MAIS Class 1A playoffs.

Tallulah (9-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped, and was denied in its quest to reach the state championship game for the third time in four seasons. The Trojans lost in the Class 2A final in 2022.

Lee Academy (8-2) advanced to face No. 1 seed Calhoun Academy (9-1) in the Class 1A semifinals next week.
In the other semifinal, Briarfield Academy will play at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy after both teams won their second-round games on Friday.

Briarfield edged Riverdale Academy 46-38, while Sharkey-Issaquena pummeled Franklin Academy 52-6.

