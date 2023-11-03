THE CRISIS: Civil War drama filmed in Vicksburg, live music coming to the Strand Published 5:03 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Strand Theatre in Vicksburg will host a live musical performance accompanying the film “The Crisis” on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Based on the Civil War drama “The Crisis,” written by American novelist Winston Churchill, the 1916 film was the second feature to be filmed in Mississippi. Significant portions of the film were shot in Vicksburg, many at and around Cedar Grove Mansion.

“This program should appeal to anyone interested in silent film, Vicksburg, the Civil War, and/or live music,” said Daniel Boone, film programmer for the Strand Theatre. “And, it’s free.”

Mississippi composer Damein Wash has composed a score to accompany the black-and-white silent picture, bringing vintage into the contemporary and making use of musicians from around the state including Doug Thomas on flute, clarinet and saxophone; Daniel Roebuck, trumpet; Dr. Michael Worthy, trombone; Amanda Johnston, piano and Ricky Burkhead, percussion.

The 2012 book “Col. William N. Selig: the Man Who Invented the Movies” by Andrew A. Erish describes the movie as “More than just an attempt to capitalize on the unprecedented success of D.W. Griffith’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’ (1915), ‘The Crisis’ was a sympathetic portrait of abolitionism and President Lincoln’s efforts to reunify the country.”

Six hundred members of the Mississippi National Guard were employed to stage the Battle of Vicksburg for the film, one of many day- and nighttime combat sequences in the film. Eight gunboats were constructed atop barges and loaded with explosives for a Mississippi River battle.

This program is being presented free of charge, but contributions will be accepted. People interested in attending are asked to email highway61coffee@aol.com to make a reservation to ensure seating.

Email newsletter signup