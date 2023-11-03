Vicksburg Police assist sheriff’s office in chase, recovery of bullet-riddled car near junior high schools Published 1:18 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and recovery of a vehicle on Thursday.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit that spanned from Clay Street along Baldwin Ferry Road to Weems Street. The deputy terminated the pursuit and lost sight of the fleeing suspect vehicle, a black 2015 Honda Accord.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, the chase began when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield to lights and sirens of an emergency vehicle.

“As the vehicle approached the junior high schools, the deputy for safety reasons terminated the pursuit at that point,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “He rightfully so, as he approached Weems Street, terminated the pursuit and went back to service.”

Moments later, a citizen called 911 to report the Honda had struck a pole in the 1300 block of East Magnolia Street. It was unoccupied when Vicksburg police officers arrived.

The deputy responded to the scene along with VPD and positively identified the car from the pursuit.

Besides damage to the front of the car, two bullet holes were noticed on the driver’s side, the result of a shooting incident that occurred in June 2023. Robert Jordan, Jr., 25 of Vicksburg, was arrested in connection with that incident. The bullet holes were not connected to Thursday’s incident.

Vicksburg Police Department officers assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they removed the Honda from the scene and had it towed to an undisclosed location.

“There was an assault rifle in the vehicle at the time,” Pace said.

The sheriff’s office is currently working in conjunction with VPD to find the driver of the Honda. The driver could face traffic violations for failure to yield to the lights and sirens of an emergency vehicle from the county. The Vicksburg Police Department could also cite the driver for leaving the scene of an accident.