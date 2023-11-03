Warren County Land Records Oct. 23 to Oct. 30

Published 8:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.

Warranty Deeds:
*Alisha M. Allen to J.D. Tyler III, Lot 57 Sky Wood Subdivision #2.
*Altorf Plantation Inc to Altorf Plantation LLC, Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East and Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 1 East.
*Ronnie Land Ballard Jr. to Earl H. Swan Jr., Part of Section 3C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Ronnie Land Ballard Jr. to Earl H. Swan Jr., Part of Section 2C, Township 17 North. Range 4 East.
*Hung V. Nguyen and Nguyet T. Nguyen to Sy Quoc Phan and Lan Thi Cao, Lot 27, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.
*Larry Preston Walker IV and Brittney R. Walker to DeMario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner, Part of Lots 39 and 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Justin C. Parks and Laura L. Parks to Keirstin D. Dorsey and Jeremy K. Limbaugh, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Gerald Knight to Larry Joseph Goodman and Sharon Lynn Goodman, Lot 9, Wharf and Land Subdivision Resurvey.
*Dai Q. Phung to David L. Hall, Lot 3 and 4, Sky View Subdivision.
* Rose Campgrounds LLC to Rivertown Rose Campground LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust:
*David G. Atwood Sr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Edward Mahalitc to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
*Terry G. Bell and Anita Bell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 48 G, Sylvan Flats Subdivision.
*Kelley Bishop and Gary R. Bishop to Regions Bank, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Adam L. McEachern and Samantha Rau McEachern to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 39, Blakely Subdivision.
*DeMario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lots 39 and 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Forrest Anthony Cripps to RiverHills Bank Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, South Glen Subdivision (Res. Willow Glen).
*David Francis Wactor and Kasey Lee Wactor to Delta Bank, Lot 6, Hilldale Estates Subdivision #1.
*Keirstin D. Dorsey and Jeremy K. Limbaugh to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Vicksburg Compress LLC to Enhanced Capital New Market Development Fund 91 LLC and Enhanced Capital New Market Development Fund 92 LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*Rivertown Rose Campground LLC to Fire Star Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, and Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*John H. Singleton and Marcelina Singleton to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*David L. Hall to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3 and 4, Sky View Subdivision.
*Kenneth Jackson to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 20, Audubon Hills Subdivision.
*J.D. Tyler III to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 57, Sky Wood Subdivision #2.
*Lucas A. Walshire and Mary M. Kent Walshire to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lots 44 – 46 (designated part area), Silver Creek Estates Subdivision.
*Benny R. White Jr. to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Part of Lot 27, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Marriage License:
*DeKendrick Ravelle Jones, 25 of Port Gibson, to Morgan Renee Vinson, 26 of Vicksburg.
*Ian Keyworth Roach, 29 of Vicksburg, to Audrey Glynn Prickett, 27 of Vicksburg.
*Trevor Lee Davis, 25 of Vicksburg, to Josie Kayleah Shebesh, 21 of Jackson, Tenn.
*Drew Landon Harris, 33 of Vicksburg, to Victoria Jane East, 29 of Vicksburg.
*Preston Ladell Qualls, 22 of Vicksburg, to Alexis Sherrell Ross, 35 of Vicksburg.

More News

DECISION 2023: Warren County Sheriff candidates weigh in on pressing issues

Trustmark promotes Allen Hudspeth to Bank President

Motorcycle history taking over Washington Street Park Saturday

Boone Brothers, The Strand, prepare for the Last? Fall Ball

Print Article