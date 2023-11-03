Warren County Land Records Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 Published 8:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.

Warranty Deeds:

*Alisha M. Allen to J.D. Tyler III, Lot 57 Sky Wood Subdivision #2.

*Altorf Plantation Inc to Altorf Plantation LLC, Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East and Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 1 East.

*Ronnie Land Ballard Jr. to Earl H. Swan Jr., Part of Section 3C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Ronnie Land Ballard Jr. to Earl H. Swan Jr., Part of Section 2C, Township 17 North. Range 4 East.

*Hung V. Nguyen and Nguyet T. Nguyen to Sy Quoc Phan and Lan Thi Cao, Lot 27, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Larry Preston Walker IV and Brittney R. Walker to DeMario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner, Part of Lots 39 and 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Justin C. Parks and Laura L. Parks to Keirstin D. Dorsey and Jeremy K. Limbaugh, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gerald Knight to Larry Joseph Goodman and Sharon Lynn Goodman, Lot 9, Wharf and Land Subdivision Resurvey.

*Dai Q. Phung to David L. Hall, Lot 3 and 4, Sky View Subdivision.

* Rose Campgrounds LLC to Rivertown Rose Campground LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*David G. Atwood Sr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Edward Mahalitc to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Terry G. Bell and Anita Bell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 48 G, Sylvan Flats Subdivision.

*Kelley Bishop and Gary R. Bishop to Regions Bank, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Adam L. McEachern and Samantha Rau McEachern to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 39, Blakely Subdivision.

*DeMario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lots 39 and 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Forrest Anthony Cripps to RiverHills Bank Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, South Glen Subdivision (Res. Willow Glen).

*David Francis Wactor and Kasey Lee Wactor to Delta Bank, Lot 6, Hilldale Estates Subdivision #1.

*Keirstin D. Dorsey and Jeremy K. Limbaugh to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Vicksburg Compress LLC to Enhanced Capital New Market Development Fund 91 LLC and Enhanced Capital New Market Development Fund 92 LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East and Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Rivertown Rose Campground LLC to Fire Star Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, and Part of Section 39, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*John H. Singleton and Marcelina Singleton to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David L. Hall to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3 and 4, Sky View Subdivision.

*Kenneth Jackson to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 20, Audubon Hills Subdivision.

*J.D. Tyler III to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 57, Sky Wood Subdivision #2.

*Lucas A. Walshire and Mary M. Kent Walshire to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lots 44 – 46 (designated part area), Silver Creek Estates Subdivision.

*Benny R. White Jr. to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Part of Lot 27, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

Marriage License:

*DeKendrick Ravelle Jones, 25 of Port Gibson, to Morgan Renee Vinson, 26 of Vicksburg.

*Ian Keyworth Roach, 29 of Vicksburg, to Audrey Glynn Prickett, 27 of Vicksburg.

*Trevor Lee Davis, 25 of Vicksburg, to Josie Kayleah Shebesh, 21 of Jackson, Tenn.

*Drew Landon Harris, 33 of Vicksburg, to Victoria Jane East, 29 of Vicksburg.

*Preston Ladell Qualls, 22 of Vicksburg, to Alexis Sherrell Ross, 35 of Vicksburg.