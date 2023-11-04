Old Post Files: Nov. 4, 1923-2013
Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
The American Legion presented an automobile show and race.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Little celebrated their 61st anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Briwtow were in New Orleans.
Email newsletter signup
80 Years Ago: 1943
Shirley Marsh was fatally burned when her clothes caught fire. • Services were held for Charles E. Amborn.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Dr. and Mrs. Elton Thomas announced the birth of a son, Keith. • Services were held for H.D. Brownlee of Port Gibson.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Barbara Kay Kirchenbaum, 23 of Vicksburg, was killed in a car accident near Brookhaven.
50 Years Ago: 1973
David Wood graduated from the University Medical Center medical technology program.
40 Years Ago: 1983
William Strickland, 19, died of an accidental gunshot wound. • Dawn Michelle Zingery was 2.
30 Years Ago: 1993
The Old Mississippi River Bridge was closed due to potholes. • Besse Mae Bailey died.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Warren Central’s basketball team fell to Jefferson County in overtime. • Susie Bell of Port Gibson died at 93.
10 Years Ago: 2013
St. Paul’s missing bells conjured curiosity and wonder. • The City of Vicksburg renewed its backup gas service.