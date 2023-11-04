Old Post Files: Nov. 4, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

The American Legion presented an automobile show and race.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Little celebrated their 61st anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Briwtow were in New Orleans.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Shirley Marsh was fatally burned when her clothes caught fire. • Services were held for Charles E. Amborn.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Dr. and Mrs. Elton Thomas announced the birth of a son, Keith. • Services were held for H.D. Brownlee of Port Gibson.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Barbara Kay Kirchenbaum, 23 of Vicksburg, was killed in a car accident near Brookhaven.

50 Years Ago: 1973

David Wood graduated from the University Medical Center medical technology program.

40 Years Ago: 1983

William Strickland, 19, died of an accidental gunshot wound. • Dawn Michelle Zingery was 2.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The Old Mississippi River Bridge was closed due to potholes. • Besse Mae Bailey died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Warren Central’s basketball team fell to Jefferson County in overtime. • Susie Bell of Port Gibson died at 93.

10 Years Ago: 2013

St. Paul’s missing bells conjured curiosity and wonder. • The City of Vicksburg renewed its backup gas service.