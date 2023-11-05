Church of the Holy Trinity continues tradition with turkey dinner Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

The Church of the Holy Trinity continues a 119-year-old tradition on Nov. 16 with its annual turkey dinner at the church.

Dinners are $15 each and available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for dine-in at the parish hall or takeout. Tickets are available at the church office, Peterson’s at 1400 Washington St. or online at churchoftheholytrinity.org. Money raised goes to help with church outreach and needs within the church.

“Takeout will be drive-through,” said dinner organizer Logan Peay. “You turn on South Street from Monroe (Street), pull up to the curb, tell them how many tickets you have and pick up your dinners.”

According to the church’s history, Holy Trinity’s first turkey dinner was on Nov. 23, 1904, and included a bazaar at the volunteer Sothron’s armory. The dinners continued during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 with take-out-only service.

The menu for the first dinner was oyster stew, turkey sandwiches and chocolate Russe. A special item sold at the bazaar was Christmas dolls.

However, the 1904 turkey dinner was not the church’s first fundraiser.

In 1869, when Holy Trinity was founded, women of the church held a three-day fair in December at a location called Harmonia Hall in the downtown area and raised more than $2,500 for the church.

