OUR OPINION: Make an informed vote on Election Day Published 4:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Warren County’s general election is Nov. 7, when local and state candidates face off and decide the course of leadership for the next four years.

Especially in the case of local candidates, it is important to be informed about who you’re voting for and what qualities each candidate possesses that make them the best fit for the job. This week, The Vicksburg Post interviewed candidates in two races: Warren County Sheriff and Warren County Prosecutor.

Instead of publishing long-form stories based on these interviews, we decided to publish question-and-answer videos, so readers can hear directly from candidates. After completing the interviews, one thing became clear: Warren County is lucky to have races with such qualified candidates.

The other thing that became readily apparent is, Warren County has some tough choices to make. In both races, candidates display a bevy of knowledge and experience. Each candidate brings to their respective office something that distinguishes them from the competition and makes them a good fit.

As election day looms ever closer, voters have a responsibility to themselves, their neighbors and the candidates to have done their part to educate themselves on the candidates and determine who they believe is the best person for the job.

Warren County is slated for major growth over the next four years with the incoming Port of Vicksburg Expansion, infrastructure improvements and (hopefully) the new detention center’s completion. As Americans, we have the distinct privilege and right to vote for leaders who will best meet our needs as we look to the future of our county.