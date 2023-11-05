WC’s Brewer earns all-state honors at MHSAA Class 6A cross country state meet Published 1:32 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

CLINTON — Matthew Brewer finished his high school cross country career by running with the best.

The Warren Central senior clocked a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds to finish seventh, and earned all-state honors, at the MHSAA Class 6A boys’ state meet Saturday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.

It was Brewer’s fifth top-10 finish this season, and his best time in a 5-kilometer race.

Saltillo’s Parker Shannon won the individual championship with a time of 16:33, while teammates Enoch Caviness and Trae Rock also notched top-eight finishes to lead the Tigers to the team title.

Saltillo totaled 47 points. Neshoba Central was second, with 76, and Olive Branch third with 89.

Warren Central finished eighth out of 14 teams. In addition to Brewer, Will Bates placed 35th with a time of 19:59; Tyler McKinney was 47th in 20:38; Aiden Dickerson was in 65th in 21:50; and Holt Pownall was 73rd in 22:35. All four are sophomores.

Eighth-graders Bailey Dickerson and Jayden Dennis placed 9rth and 97th, respectively.

Vicksburg High freshman Casey Brown finished 29th out of 102 runners, with a time of 19:40. His teammate Leborne Chiplin came in 52nd place in 20:55.

In the girls’ Class 6A meet, Vicksburg High senior Shaniyah Walker clocked a time of 25:10 to finish 31st out of 77 runners.

Warren Central eighth-grader Cora Lindasy was 23rd, with a time of 23:37; and Abigail DeJesus was right behind with a time of 23:57 that was good for 25th place.

Neither Vicksburg nor Warren Central had enough runners to qualify for the team competition. Saltillo totaled 32 points to win the Class 6A girls’ team championship.

South Panola’s Maine Lund won the individual title with a time of 20:58.