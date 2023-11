Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy wide receiver Ty Mack caught six passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-18 win over Deer Creek on Friday in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A football playoffs.

PCA (12-0) remained undefeated and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2008. It will go on the road to play DeSoto School (11-0) on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Email newsletter signup