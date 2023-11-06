General Election Day is Tomorrow Published 3:40 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Mississippi’s General Election Day is tomorrow. The Nov. 7 ballot features statewide, state district, county and county district offices.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address.

Polls for the General Election will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

For election questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS:

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by Nov. 15 to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot because of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by Nov. 15.

Polling Place Location: Visit the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal, or contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot (no voter is ever refused the right to vote). Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

Voters do not have to vote for every single office on their ballot for their votes to count. Votes marked on ballots will be counted, and any races left blank will be ignored.



ELECTION RESULTS:

Our office will not announce unofficial election results. As always, we will only announce and post certified election results submitted to our office by the counties.

Election Commissioners have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with our office.

All certified election results from the 2023 Election Cycle will be available at sos.ms.gov.

Counties may announce unofficial totals as the results come in from each precinct on Election Day and as absentee ballots are tallied on Election Night. While these results are generally reliable, it is important to remember any results reported on the night of the election are not considered official, certified election results.