Joe Wesley ‘Wes, Bud-Doe’ Lawrence

Published 1:40 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Joe Wesley  Lawrence will be held on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Great Mt Zion Baptist Church, 701 Farmer St. with Bishop Edward C. Knight officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home., 1711 Court St.

Wesley Lawrence passed away on Oct. 29 after a lengthy illness at Merit Health River Region Hospital. He was 84.

Wesley is survived by his beloved family: his wife of 47 years, Delores Lawrence; his sons, Wesley Lawrence Jr., Barry Luvell King and Kevin Lawrence (Erica); 9 grandchildren; his sister Costella Sims Cleveland, OH, brother Charles E. Lawrence, and sister Willia Marie Anderson all of Vicksburg.

