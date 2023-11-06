Vicksburg Main Street presents 27th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House on Nov. 26

Published 11:19 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

The 27th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House will take place in downtown Vicksburg on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

More than 25 downtown stores will participate, offering an array of festive wares and holiday cheer. As a special treat, attendees will receive a complimentary poinsettia with a minimum purchase from downtown merchants, while supplies last.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. during the event.

For further information and inquiries, call the Main Street Office at 601-634-4527 or email kimh@vicksburg.org.

