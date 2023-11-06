Vintage motor cycle show draws enthusiasts to downtown Vicksburg

Published 11:36 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By John Surratt

Hondas, Harleys, Mustangs and Indians.

The sound of revving motorcycles mingled with rock music penetrated downtown Vicksburg on Saturday as almost a century of motorcycle culture occupied Washington Street Park for the Vicksburg Vintage Motorcycle Show. The event returned to the park for its fourth show, featuring motorcycles from as early as 1924.

Curious residents mingled with motorcycle enthusiasts wearing vests and jackets with insignias of their clubs as they made their way through the displays of street bikes, trail bikes and vintage machines, some displaying a shine as if they had just left the showroom, while others displayed special equipment like the World War II-era military motorcycles.

Many people talked with the owners of the bikes to learn more about their history and some visitors in the market for a motorcycle found some classic bikes up for sale.

