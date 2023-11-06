Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Published 11:00 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are football players Malik Montgomery (Vicksburg High), Zack Evans (Warren Central) and John Wyatt Massey (Porter’s Chapel), and soccer player Jordan Polk (Warren Central).

You can vote by clicking here.

Malik Montgomery, a senior running back for Vicksburg High’s football team, rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown in a 20-7 victory over Ridgeland on Nov. 2.

Evans, a senior wide receiver for Warren Central’s football team, scored three touchdowns — two on punt returns and one receiving — in a 41-6 win over Columbus on Nov. 2. Evans had two receptions for 44 yards, including the 37-yard touchdown.

Massey, a senior quarterback for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team, set a Warren County single-game record by throwing seven touchdown passes in a 53-18 win over Deer Creek on Nov. 3 in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.

Polk, a sophomore with Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team, scored a total of five goals in two early-season victories last week against Kosciusko and Morton.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!

