Warren County Road employee commended for life-saving actions Published 11:30 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Curtis Lacey, the tree and brush foreman for the Warren County Road Department, said “divine provenance” led him to Fisher Ferry Road on Oct. 30.

That afternoon, Lacey approached the scene of a wreck that left Linda Blissett, 76, trapped in her vehicle. He acted quickly, administering life-saving care until authorities arrived.

On Monday morning, the Warren County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation commending Lacey for his heroic actions.

“We have heroes around us every day, but it’s not often that we can take a moment to recognize true acts of heroism,” said Board President Kelle Barfield.

Lacey, a four-year employee of the Road Department, denied taking full credit for his actions, saying, “God put me in the right place at the right time.”

According to the proclamation, Lacey approached the scene and noticed smoke emanating from Blissett’s vehicle. He then approached the vehicle, and although he could not locate Blissett at first, he continued to inspect the vehicle until he saw her trapped underneath the steering wheel.

Lacey broke a window to gain access to the vehicle and help secure Blissett’s safety.

“The Warren County Board of Supervisors recognizes the exceptional valor of Curtis Lacey and wishes to honor his heroic actions,” Barfield said.

Blissett was ultimately freed from the wreckage by Vicksburg and Warren County firefighters using the Jaws of Life and other tools. She was taken by ambulance to UMMC. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Other commendations for valor issued by the Warren County Board of Supervisors include two proclamations signed and delivered to the families of Vicksburg Firefighters Derico Davis and Jarod Squires, who were killed in a motor vehicle accident on Oct. 29. The firefighters were buried on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.