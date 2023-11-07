Carlisle defeats Holland in District 4 Warren County Supervisor race Published 9:09 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

John Carlisle will return to his seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, upsetting incumbent Dr. Jeffrey Pack Holland.

Carlisle said after preliminary results came in that he is looking forward to another four years on the board.

“It feels good. I wanted my old job back. We worked hard,” Carlisle said. “My opponent worked hard, too, but it just came out in my favor. I’ve been out for four years, so I’m going to catch up on what’s been happening for those four and go from there.”

Carlisle received approximately 57 percent of the vote to Holland’s 43 percent.

“I congratulate John Carlisle on his victory in the race for Fourth District Supervisor,” Holland said after absentee ballots were counted. “I thank the voters of the Fourth District for the opportunity to serve during the past four years.”

It is important to note that election results are unofficial and uncertified, and will not be finalized until all absentee and affidavit ballots are counted. The Warren County Election Commission reports 404 outstanding affidavit ballots.