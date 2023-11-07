College football, NFL TV schedule: Nov. 7-13 Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Tuesday, Nov. 7

6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Michigan at Western Michigan

6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Northern Illinois

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio at Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 8

6 p.m. CBSSN – Bowling Green at Kent State

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Eastern Michigan at Toledo

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Miami (Ohio)

Thursday, Nov. 9

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Louisville

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Miss at Louisiana-Lafayette

Friday, Nov. 10

8 p.m. ESPN2 – North Texas at SMU

8 p.m. ESPNU – Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

9:45 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at UNLV

Saturday, Nov. 11

11 a.m. ABC – Georgia Tech at Clemson

11 a.m. Fox – Michigan at Penn State

11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Kentucky

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Tulsa at Tulane

11 a.m. FS1 – Texas Tech at Kansas

11 a.m. Big Ten – Indiana at Illinois

11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina

11 a.m. ACC Network – Virginia Tech at Boston College

11 a.m. CBSSN – Holy Cross at Army

11 a.m. Peacock – Maryland at Nebraska

11 a.m. ESPNU – Yale at Princeton

1 p.m. The CW – North Carolina State at Wake Forest

1 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado

1 p.m. ESPN+ – Troy at Louisiana-Monroe

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Baylor at Kansas State

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Prairie View A&M at Southern U.

2:30 p.m. CBS – Tennessee at Missouri

2:30 p.m. Fox – Utah at Washington

2:30 p.m. NBC – Minnesota at Purdue

2:30 p.m. ABC – Miami (Florida) at Florida State

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Central Florida

2:30 p.m. FS1 – Northwestern at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Iowa

2:30 p.m. ACC Network – Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – UAB at Navy

2:30 p.m. ESPNU – North Carolina Central at Howard

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Washington State at California

3 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Arkansas

4 p.m. ESPN+ – Arkansas State at South Alabama

4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Oregon State

6 p.m. Fox – West Virginia at Oklahoma

6 p.m. ESPN – Ole Miss at Georgia

6 p.m. FS1 – Cincinnati at Houston

6 p.m. NFL Network – Georgia Southern at Marshall

6 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Colorado State

6:30 p.m. ABC – Texas at TCU

6:30 p.m. NBC – Michigan State at Ohio State

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Mississippi State at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Rice at UTSA

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Florida at LSU

7 p.m. ACC Network – Duke at North Carolina

8 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at UCLA

9 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Boise State

9:15 p.m. ESPN – Iowa State at BYU

9:30 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Oregon

9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at San Jose State

Sunday, Nov. 12

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Alcorn State at Texas Southern

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Carolina at Chicago

Sunday, Nov. 12

8:30 a.m. NFL Network – Indianapolis at New England

Noon Fox – New Orleans at Minnesota

Noon CBS – Teams TBA

3:25 p.m. Fox – New York Giants at Dallas

7:20 p.m. NBC – New York Jets at Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 13

7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 – Denver at Buffalo