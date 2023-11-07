College football, NFL TV schedule: Nov. 7-13

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Nov. 7
6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Michigan at Western Michigan
6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Northern Illinois
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio at Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. CBSSN – Bowling Green at Kent State
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Eastern Michigan at Toledo
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Miami (Ohio)

Thursday, Nov. 9
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Louisville
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Miss at Louisiana-Lafayette

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Friday, Nov. 10
8 p.m. ESPN2 – North Texas at SMU
8 p.m. ESPNU – Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
9:45 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at UNLV

Saturday, Nov. 11
11 a.m. ABC – Georgia Tech at Clemson
11 a.m. Fox – Michigan at Penn State
11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Kentucky
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Tulsa at Tulane
11 a.m. FS1 – Texas Tech at Kansas
11 a.m. Big Ten – Indiana at Illinois
11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina
11 a.m. ACC Network – Virginia Tech at Boston College
11 a.m. CBSSN – Holy Cross at Army
11 a.m. Peacock – Maryland at Nebraska
11 a.m. ESPNU – Yale at Princeton
1 p.m. The CW – North Carolina State at Wake Forest
1 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado
1 p.m. ESPN+ – Troy at Louisiana-Monroe
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Baylor at Kansas State
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Prairie View A&M at Southern U.
2:30 p.m. CBS – Tennessee at Missouri
2:30 p.m. Fox – Utah at Washington
2:30 p.m. NBC – Minnesota at Purdue
2:30 p.m. ABC – Miami (Florida) at Florida State
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Central Florida
2:30 p.m. FS1 – Northwestern at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Iowa
2:30 p.m. ACC Network – Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – UAB at Navy
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – North Carolina Central at Howard
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Washington State at California
3 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Arkansas
4 p.m. ESPN+ – Arkansas State at South Alabama
4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Oregon State
6 p.m. Fox – West Virginia at Oklahoma
6 p.m. ESPN – Ole Miss at Georgia
6 p.m. FS1 – Cincinnati at Houston
6 p.m. NFL Network – Georgia Southern at Marshall
6 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Colorado State
6:30 p.m. ABC – Texas at TCU
6:30 p.m. NBC – Michigan State at Ohio State
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Mississippi State at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Rice at UTSA
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Florida at LSU
7 p.m. ACC Network – Duke at North Carolina
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at UCLA
9 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Boise State
9:15 p.m. ESPN – Iowa State at BYU
9:30 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Oregon
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at San Jose State

Sunday, Nov. 12
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Alcorn State at Texas Southern

NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 9
7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Carolina at Chicago

Sunday, Nov. 12
8:30 a.m. NFL Network – Indianapolis at New England
Noon Fox – New Orleans at Minnesota
Noon CBS – Teams TBA
3:25 p.m. Fox – New York Giants at Dallas
7:20 p.m. NBC – New York Jets at Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 13
7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 – Denver at Buffalo

More Sports

Billings leads VSA to strong performance at weekend meet

Game Plan

Lady Flashes win basketball season opener

Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Print Article