College football, NFL TV schedule: Nov. 7-13
Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Nov. 7
6 p.m. ESPNU – Central Michigan at Western Michigan
6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Northern Illinois
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio at Buffalo
Wednesday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. CBSSN – Bowling Green at Kent State
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Eastern Michigan at Toledo
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Miami (Ohio)
Thursday, Nov. 9
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Louisville
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Miss at Louisiana-Lafayette
Email newsletter signup
Friday, Nov. 10
8 p.m. ESPN2 – North Texas at SMU
8 p.m. ESPNU – Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
9:45 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at UNLV
Saturday, Nov. 11
11 a.m. ABC – Georgia Tech at Clemson
11 a.m. Fox – Michigan at Penn State
11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Kentucky
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Tulsa at Tulane
11 a.m. FS1 – Texas Tech at Kansas
11 a.m. Big Ten – Indiana at Illinois
11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina
11 a.m. ACC Network – Virginia Tech at Boston College
11 a.m. CBSSN – Holy Cross at Army
11 a.m. Peacock – Maryland at Nebraska
11 a.m. ESPNU – Yale at Princeton
1 p.m. The CW – North Carolina State at Wake Forest
1 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado
1 p.m. ESPN+ – Troy at Louisiana-Monroe
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Baylor at Kansas State
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Prairie View A&M at Southern U.
2:30 p.m. CBS – Tennessee at Missouri
2:30 p.m. Fox – Utah at Washington
2:30 p.m. NBC – Minnesota at Purdue
2:30 p.m. ABC – Miami (Florida) at Florida State
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Central Florida
2:30 p.m. FS1 – Northwestern at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Iowa
2:30 p.m. ACC Network – Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – UAB at Navy
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – North Carolina Central at Howard
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Washington State at California
3 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Arkansas
4 p.m. ESPN+ – Arkansas State at South Alabama
4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Oregon State
6 p.m. Fox – West Virginia at Oklahoma
6 p.m. ESPN – Ole Miss at Georgia
6 p.m. FS1 – Cincinnati at Houston
6 p.m. NFL Network – Georgia Southern at Marshall
6 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Colorado State
6:30 p.m. ABC – Texas at TCU
6:30 p.m. NBC – Michigan State at Ohio State
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Mississippi State at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Rice at UTSA
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Florida at LSU
7 p.m. ACC Network – Duke at North Carolina
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at UCLA
9 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Boise State
9:15 p.m. ESPN – Iowa State at BYU
9:30 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Oregon
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at San Jose State
Sunday, Nov. 12
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Alcorn State at Texas Southern
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 9
7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Carolina at Chicago
Sunday, Nov. 12
8:30 a.m. NFL Network – Indianapolis at New England
Noon Fox – New Orleans at Minnesota
Noon CBS – Teams TBA
3:25 p.m. Fox – New York Giants at Dallas
7:20 p.m. NBC – New York Jets at Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 13
7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 – Denver at Buffalo