Vicksburg captures

USTA state title

A team from Vicksburg won the USTA Mississippi League Championship Nov. 4-5 in Vicksburg. The men’s 7.5 55-and-over team went 5-1 in six matches to take the title for the second year in a row.

Team Vicksburg advanced to the USTA sectionals in Mobile Dec. 2-3. Team captain Lorenzo Terry and Lewis Butler played in all five victories.

Team members are Mark Howard, Lewis Butler, Lorenzo Terry, Al Cilone, Easy Biedenharn, Rick Shields, Richard Panzica and Dennis Butler.

WC softball camp

The 2023 WC Lady Vikes Youth Softball Camp is scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8 at Warren Central’s Lucy Young Field. The camp will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and is for children in grades 1-6.

Campers will go through drills and instruction from the Warren Central players and coaches. The registration fee is $40, due on the first day of the camp. Players should bring their own bat, glove, and turf cleats or tennis shoes, and wear softball pants and an athletic shirt.

For more information or to register, email WC head coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org. Please include the player’s name, grade and T-shirt size if registering.

Reindeer Run 5K

The fifth annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Vicksburg. The 5-kilometer run and race walk benefits Paws Rescue and has a fun holiday and animal theme. Runners and walkers are invited to participate with their pets, and the postrace events include a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Catfish Row Art Park on Levee Street.

The registration fee is $35 before Nov. 18, and $40 on race day for the 5K; or $15 for the Reindeer Dash children’s 1-mile fun run. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/80439/reindeer-run-5k.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. Several $750 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2024 at Porter’s Chapel Academy, St. Aloysius, Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

Applicants must fill out a form that includes extracurricular activities and other information, attach an unofficial transcript, and write a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2024.

To get an application form, students can visit their guidance counselor or email Red Carpet Bowl committee members Wayne Roberts at wayner@dimco.net; Johnny Reynolds at johnnylr4545@gmail.com; Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gbtonline.com; or Jay Hodges at Jay@dmi-agent.com.