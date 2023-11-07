Presley wins Warren County; Governor race close as results come in Published 10:46 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley won Warren County in the general election, but statewide results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday showed a close race between Gov. Tate Reeves (R) and his challenger.

With 81 percent of precincts reporting, Reeves maintained the lead over Presley with 53.1 percent of the vote to Presley’s 45 percent. Independent candidate Gwendolyn Gray received 197 votes in Warren County and approximately 2 percent of the statewide vote as of press time.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann (R-Vicksburg) handily defeated challenger D. Ryan Grover (D-Hattiesburg), garnering 62.8 percent of the statewide vote to Grover’s 37.2 percent. Hosemann also won in his home county with 56 percent of the vote.

Secretary of State Michael Watkins (R) defeated Ty Pinkins (D-Vicksburg) with 62 percent of the vote statewide. Pinkins received 46 percent of the vote in Warren County.