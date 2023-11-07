Salvation Army begins Red Kettle Campaign in Vicksburg Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s oldest and most important annual fundraiser and the lifeline for many of The Salvation Army’s vital programs.

Every dollar raised through the 132-year-old campaign stays in the community and enables The Salvation Army to bring life-changing programs and services to those in need throughout the year.

The generosity poured into the Red Kettle Campaign from the community is the foundation of the organization’s programs to support those faced with impossible choices like paying the rent or keeping the utilities on. The Salvation Army stands in the gap for these families struggling with the continual squeeze of rising prices and diminished resources.

“From its beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco for the destitute, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to be the most recognized charitable campaign worldwide,” said Major Janna Torgerson, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter, and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the worst times of their lives.”

Red Kettles will grace the entrances of local stores and businesses throughout the holiday season. Last year, the Vicksburg community rallied and raised $45,000.

This year’s goal aims to surpass $47,000 to support local programs for food assistance, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, women’s ministries and more.

The Salvation Army is embracing new ways to give back with the rise of cashless and online transactions.

Donors can now seamlessly contribute online at VicksburgKettle.org or the kettles using various options, including credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo.

Visit SalvationArmyVicksburg.org or call 601-456-4444 to volunteer, donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond.