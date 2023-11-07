THE BIG TIME: Vicksburgers to sing at the Grand Ole Opry Published 10:45 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

1 of 3

Gavin Standish and Belle Spires recently competed in the Inspirational County Music Association’s (ICMA) singing competition, “The Sound of Small Town America.”

The competition took place in four cities around the South, including Vicksburg. Spires and Standish have both earned their way into the finale, which will take place on May 29, 2024, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

Spires said she is excited to be able to sing from the Grand Old Opry stage.

Email newsletter signup

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sing from a stage where so many great country singers have sung from before,” she said.