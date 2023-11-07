THE BIG TIME: Vicksburgers to sing at the Grand Ole Opry

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Tracye Prewitt

Gavin Standish and Belle Spires recently competed in the Inspirational County Music Association’s (ICMA) singing competition, “The Sound of Small Town America.”

The competition took place in four cities around the South, including Vicksburg. Spires and Standish have both earned their way into the finale, which will take place on May 29, 2024, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

Spires said she is excited to be able to sing from the Grand Old Opry stage.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sing from a stage where so many great country singers have sung from before,” she said.

 

 

More News

Weather stacked odds against 2023 Mississippi pecan crop

General Election Day is Tomorrow

Man killed in accident on Stirgus Street

Vintage motor cycle show draws enthusiasts to downtown Vicksburg

Print Article