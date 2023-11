Cunningham named Port City Kiwanian of the Year Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Port City Kiwanis Club recently honored the club’s outgoing president, Marie Cunningham, with a dinner and ceremony. Cunningham was selected as this past year’s Kiwanian of the Year. Emily Williams, the club’s incoming President, presented a plaque of appreciation for Cunningham’s many accomplishments during the past year as president.

