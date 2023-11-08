Fugitive in custody after chase near Port of Vicksburg Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s office has one suspect in custody after a chase that began in a vehicle and ended on foot near Haining Road and the Port of Vicksburg Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Martin Pace identified the suspect as a fugitive wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina. It is not clear whether another suspect is still on the loose or the suspect in custody acted alone.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

