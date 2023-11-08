GUEST COLUMN: Military families eligible to win $1,000 scholarship Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By David McRae | Guest Columnist

Putting your life on the line in service to your country is one of the most selfless acts a person can make — and here in Mississippi, we have more than 100,000 veterans who made that choice for you and for me.

There is not a day that goes by where we should not be grateful for the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform, but Veterans Day gives us a special opportunity to do so in comradery with our fellow citizens.

I hope you take the opportunity to participate in one of Mississippi’s many Veterans Day services this year. There are also opportunities to volunteer with veteran organizations or to simply reach out and say “thank you” to a veteran in your life. Take Veterans Day to do so.

At the State Treasury, we are sharing a small token of thanks by giving a financial boost to a Mississippi military family. This year, we are offering a $1,000 Mississippi Affordable College Savings scholarship to one military family. The scholarship can be used for anything from schoolbooks to a laptop to college tuition. To apply or nominate a deserving military family, please fill out a simple form on treasury.ms.gov/Veterans.

Here’s why we’re doing this: when a young man or woman signs up to serve, their family is called to serve beside them. Husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters are all a part of the collective sacrifice that comes with serving this country.

To all of our military families and veterans, thank you for your service and your sacrifice. We are free because of brave men and women like you.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae is the 55th Treasurer for the State of Mississippi.