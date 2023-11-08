Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at Eagle Lake Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A man and woman were found dead in a trailer in the Eagle Lake community, victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said dispatchers at Warren County 911 received an out-of-county telephone call after 9 p.m. Tuesday from an individual identifying themselves as a relative of one of the people.

“They said they had a family member living in a mobile home in the Eagle Lake community on Caravane Circle; they were concerned there was possibly a domestic issue going on and the individual had made what appeared to be suicidal threats.”

He said deputies went to the address and found two vehicles at the mobile home but were unable to get anyone to come to the door, which was locked. The deputies were able to contact the owner of the mobile home, but he was unable to provide a key.

Pace said a deputy was able to contact the caller and received more information indicating there was a specific suicide threat at the residence. Pace and several other deputies arrived at the scene and they were able to force their way into the mobile home.

When they entered, they found the couple inside, each dead from a single gunshot wound.

They were declared dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

“It appears at this time that this is a murder-suicide,” Pace said. “The mobile home was secured and dead-bolted from the inside. There were no signs of forced entry until we made forced entry.”

He said it appeared the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

He neither person was from Warren County and the names were withheld pending notification of families.

Pace said the case remains under investigation and deputy Erich Jerscheid is the lead investigator.

