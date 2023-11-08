North Carolina fugitive captured in joint operation near Port of Vicksburg; second suspect at large Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office successfully captured a fugitive from Greenville, N.C., following a pursuit on Wednesday.

According to police reports, at 11:18 a.m., law enforcement officers with VPD and the sheriff’s office were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted female fugitive through the Kings Community. The vehicle, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala, wrecked at the dead end of Haining Road and the two occupants fled on foot.

The female occupant, Nyshia Daniels, 23 of Farmville Station, N.C., was soon taken into custody on the North Carolina warrants. The driver, a Black male, was last seen running into the woods at the end of Haining Road and is still evading capture.

Email newsletter signup

The Black male suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jogging pants. Anyone who comes in contact with this person is urged to call 911.

“The driver of the vehicle is not wanted out of North Carolina,” said VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble. “Any impending charges against him will stem from the incident and his involvement.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.