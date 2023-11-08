North Carolina fugitive, suspect in custody after 100 mph chase on Haining Road Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

After a vehicle and foot chase that began shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects pursued by the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have been booked into jail.

Nyshia Daniels, 23, of Farmville, N.C., was taken into custody on North Carolina warrants related to armed robberies. She is currently being held without bond until she has her extradition hearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Daniels was the passenger in a silver 2018 Chevrolet Impala driven by Saleik Edwards, 27 of Raleigh, N.C., who fled on foot from the vehicle after it crashed at the dead end of Haining Road.

The police department was working in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Daniels when she and Edwards fled from an address in the Kings community.

According to sheriff’s office reports, the pair drove down Haining Road to the Port of Vicksburg at more than 100 mph before reaching a dead end and attempting to flee on foot. Daniels was apprehended “almost immediately,” and required medical attention due to an injury sustained either in the crash or subsequent fleeing attempt.

Daniels was transferred to Merit Health River Region for evaluation, which momentarily delayed her booking process at the Warren County Jail.

Edwards was later arrested at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Haining Road and faces charges of felony eluding and hindering prosecution. He was not wanted out of North Carolina and his charges stem solely from Wednesday’s incident.

Both Daniels and Edwards are scheduled to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday.