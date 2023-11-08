Old Post Files: Nov. 8, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Sheriff Winfield Shannon returned from Dallas. • Mrs. A.M. Ayes held the Presbyterian Exchange.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Edith Redditt and David Burke were married in Tallulah. • Mrs. L.L. Heard returned from Phoenix, Ariz.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Tech. Sgt. Hardy Jones was a prisoner of the Nazis. • Baskin Parks of Tallulah was a patient at Mercy Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Cecil Marcus was ill at the Lutheran Hospital. • Pvt. Wilma Hardy completed basic training for the Women’s Army Corps.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Oliver Chandler and her daughter were visiting relatives in Meridian. • Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Miller of California were in the city.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mary Sherard and Jean Lewis returned from a two-day tour of libraries in South Mississippi. • Judy Elam and J. Sam Jowers Jr. were engaged.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Services were held for John Wilkinson. • Vicksburg Rotary Club donated over $3,000 to the burn unit at Delta Medical Center in Greenville.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Jett Elementary School was for sale and plans were in place to build another building for the Vicksburg Warren School District.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Betty Davis was elected president of the Civitan Club. • Oliver James “Mr. Buddy” Lewis died at the age of 94.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Randy Nailor, one of Vicksburg’s most well-known peace officers, died. • Former Tax collector Marguerite Stegall died.