Patricia A. Sprouse Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Patricia A. Sprouse, of Uniontown, PA, and formerly of Vicksburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Laurel, MS to the late J.P. Parrett and Ruth Phillips Parrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Danny Parrett and Ronnie Parrett.

She married and moved to Vicksburg in 1964. She was active in the Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary and later worked as a proofreader for The Vicksburg Post, where she retired.

Patricia was devoted to her Apostolic faith and her family. She loved to cook for her family and friends. Being a “Trisha” to her two grandkids was her favorite role.

Left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her husband, Doris T. Sprouse of Uniontown; daughters Cynthia Sprouse of Uniontown and Cherrie Robison (Jeff) of Uniontown; grandchildren Jeffrey Robison Jr. (Bridgett) of Tampa, FL, and Emily Bagwell (Dylan) of Dunbar, PA, and a great-granddaughter, Genevieve Thearon Bagwell of Dunbar, PA; a brother Tim Parrett (Marysue) of Kilmichael, MS, and sister Debbie Eaton (Eddie) of Macon, MS.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home in Uniontown. A memorial service celebrating Patricia’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Patricia can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN, 38105