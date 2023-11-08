PCA’s John Wyatt Massey wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

John Wyatt Massey has added one more accolade to a football season filled with them.

The Porter’s Chapel Academy quarterback became the first two-time winner of The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award after receiving 567 of the 1,200 votes cast by the paper’s readers in an online poll this week.

Warren Central football player Zack Evans finished second, with 325 votes, Vicksburg High football player Malik Montgomery was third with 176, and Warren Central soccer player Jordan Polk came in fourth with 132.

Massey set a Warren County single-game record by throwing seven touchdown passes in a 53-18 win over Deer Creek on Nov. 3 in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.

He now has 40 touchdown passes for the season, which is also a single-season record for the county. Massey has set PCA’s school record for career touchdown passes as well, with 52, and is one of only four players in Warren County history to throw more than 50.

Massey previously won the Athlete of the Week award for the week of Oct. 15, when he threw six touchdown passes in a win over Wilkinson County Christian.

Massey and the Eagles will play at DeSoto School, located in West Helena, Arkansas, in the MAIS Class 2A semifinals on Friday night.

Congratulations to John Wyatt and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

