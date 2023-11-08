Soccer Roundup: Vicksburg sweeps McLaurin; Flashes cruise past Cathedral Published 11:17 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Winning his debut as Vicksburg High’s soccer coach was so much fun, Maurice Gilliam did it twice.

Gilliam, who is taking over as the head coach of both Vicksburg’s girls’ and boys’ programs this season, directed both teams to victories in their season openers Tuesday.

Vicksburg’s girls beat McLaurin 2-0, and the boys won 3-2.

“It feels good to take the pressure off me,” Gilliam laughed.

In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, keeper Lili Kistler made 10 saves and Amari Johnson and Tamiyah Davis each scored a goal in the second half for the Missy Gators.

The second game was a bit more dramatic. Keeper Jonathan Qualls stopped a breakaway chance by McLaurin in the final minute to preserve the Gators’ win.

Cannon Jackson scored two goals for Vicksburg, and Braylon Green had the other.

Tuesday’s openers were part of a light early-season schedule for Vicksburg. It only has two boys’ games — home vs. St. Aloysius on Nov. 13 and at Adams County Christian on Nov. 15 — and a girls’ tournament in Laurel this Saturday until the end of November.

“I would prefer to play, but it’ll be a nice break for the girls. We’ve got some things to work on,” Gilliam said.

Richland 3, Warren Central 0

Richland scored two goals late in the first half, then added a third in the 52nd minute to beat Warren Central (2-1) in a boys’ soccer match on Tuesday.

Warren Central keeper Colby Solomon made six saves. Richland outshot the Vikings 14-4.

St. Aloysius 5, Cathedral 1

John Ellis Montgomery and Carter Smithhart each had a goal and an assist, and St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team pumped in four goals in the first half to cruise past Cathedral on Tuesday.

JR McCain, Eli Shires and Sam Hall also scored goals for St. Al, while Dalton Windham had two assists.

The Flashes will play at Brookhaven Academy on Thursday, and then at Vicksburg High Nov. 13. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Richland 4, Warren Central 0

Skylar Reel scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Richland (1-1) past the Warren Central Lady Vikes (2-1). Shelby Duran also had a goal and an assist for Richland.

Warren Central will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at McLaurin.