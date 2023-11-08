Vikings’ ace Willoughby signs with Southern Miss Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Brooks Willoughby is going from Vicksburg to Hattiesburg.

The Warren Central pitcher was one of 13 players who signed with Southern Miss as part of its signing class Wednesday, national signing day for sports other than football.

Willoughby, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound left-hander, was limited to 29 1/3 innings because of an injury last season but quickly turned into Warren Central’s ace. He had 13 strikeouts in a region win against Northwest Rankin, and finished with 49 for the season as well as a 1.19 ERA and 2-1 record.

Willoughby was also a Vicksburg Post All-County selection as a sophomore in 2022 when he was 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.

Southern Miss’ position player signees were third baseman/pitcher Drey Barrett (Deatsville, Ala.); catcher Coy Clements (Hattiesburg/Oak Grove High School); infielder/pitcher DJ Layton (Fort Mill, S.C.); infielder Ty Long (Ripley); and pitcher/first baseman Chase Russell (Madison Central High School).

In addition to Willoughby, the Golden Eagles added seven other pitchers — Teague Broadhead (Fairhope, Ala.), Grayden Harris (Greenwell Springs, La.), Caleb Hughes (Woodstock, Ga.), Logan Pratt (Grenada/Kirk Academy), Cole Richardson (Ellisville/South Jones High School), Camden Sunstrom (Baton Rouge, La.) and Micah Wascom (Bogalusa, La.).

All of this week’s signees are currently high school seniors who will play for Southern Miss in the 2025 season.

