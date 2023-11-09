Linda Loper Jones Published 5:53 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Linda Loper Jones, of Clinton, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 6, with her family by her side. She was born May 27, 1943, in Jackson to Frank and Carolyn Loper.

She was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg.

Mrs. Linda Jones was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother “Nanna,” who always gave with her whole heart.

She was known for her good home cooking, listening ear and bold and honest personality.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Oswald Scott Jones, twin brother Leonard “Buzz” Loper and sister Bonnie Mallory.

She is survived by brothers Frank and Eddie Loper, daughters Sherry Paulette, Robin McNair and Carolyn Stevens and grandchildren Nathan McNair, Lindsey Luley, Jonathan Ramphrey, Blake Paulette and Benjamin Paulette.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Linda to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.