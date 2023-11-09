MHSAA and MAIS football playoff schedules: Nov. 10 Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

MHSAA Playoffs

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

First round

Class 7A

Germantown (5-5) at Oxford (7-3)

Southaven (3-7) at Starkville (7-3)

DeSoto Central (5-6) at Tupelo (8-2)

Madison Central (6-4) at Lewisburg (7-3)

Harrison Central (6-4) at Brandon (8-2)

Pearl (7-3) at Gulfport (6-4)

Meridian (5-6) at Ocean Springs (9-1)

Biloxi (6-5) at Oak Grove (9-1)

Class 6A

Saltillo (4-7) at Warren Central (8-2) (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Vicksburg (7-3) at Grenada (8-3) (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Callaway (4-7) at South Panola (9-1)

Center Hill (5-5) at Neshoba Central (5-5)

Hancock (8-3) at West Jones (10-0)

Terry (6-4) at George County (8-3)

Forest Hill (5-6) at Picayune (8-2)

Pascagoula (7-3) at Hattiesburg (7-3)

Class 5A

Cleveland Central (7-4) at Clarksdale (7-3)

Lafayette (6-4) at Canton (4-6)

Corinth (3-7) at Holmes County (11-0)

Gentry (6-5) at West Point (7-3)

Wayne County (3-7) at Florence (7-4)

Natchez (5-6) at Gautier (6-4)

Provine (6-5) at Laurel (5-6)

Vancleave (4-6) at Brookhaven (6-4)

Second Round

Class 4A

Caledonia (5-5) at Newton County (5-5)

New Albany (8-2) at Louisville (11-0)

Houston (9-1) at Senatobia (10-1)

Amory (9-1) at West Lauderdale (10-1)

Pass Christian (8-2) at Quitman (8-2)

Greene County (4-6) at Columbia (11-0)

Lawrence County (6-5) at McComb (11-0)

Forrest Co. AHS (6-4) at Poplarville (8-3)

Class 3A

East Webster (9-2) at Kossuth (10-1)

North Panola (6-5) at Winona (11-0)

Mooreville (8-3) at Humphreys County (9-2)

Amanda Elzy (6-4) at Choctaw County (9-2)

Seminary (7-4) at Kemper County (9-2)

Magee (4-7) at Jefferson County (7-3)

Enterprise-Clarke (5-5) at Jeff Davis Co. (9-2)

Noxubee County (7-4) at St. Stanislaus (9-1)

Class 2A

Sebastopol (10-1) at Hamilton (6-5)

Philadelphia (4-7) at Charleston (9-2)

Northside (9-2) at Calhoun City (10-0)

Leflore County (7-4) at Union (10-1)

Heidelberg (8-3) at Bay Springs (10-1)

Collins (6-4) at Loyd Star (10-1)

Clarkdale (6-5) at Raleigh (9-2)

Scott Central (8-3) at Mize (8-3)

Class 1A

Okolona (5-5) at Biggersville (8-1)

West Lowndes (3-7) at Potts Camp (8-3)

Smithville (3-8) at Baldwyn (6-5)

Tupelo Christian (8-3) at Vardaman (10-0)

Sacred Heart (10-1) at Simmons (10-0)

Lumberton (7-4) at Taylorsville (6-5)

South Delta (6-5) at Velma Jackson (10-0)

West Tallahatchie (6-4) at Resurrection (9-1)

———

MAIS Playoffs

All games Friday at 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 6A

Jackson Academy (8-4) at Hartfield Academy (12-0)

Jackson Prep (9-3) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-3)

Class 5A

Simpson Academy (7-4) at Starkville Academy (9-2)

Adams Christian (10-3) at Copiah Academy (9-2)

Class 4A

Centreville Academy (10-2) at Tri-County (10-1)

Winston Academy (8-4) at Bowling Green (8-3)

Class 3A

Riverfield (La.) (5-7) at Kirk Academy (11-0)

Greenville St. Joe (7-3) at Canton Academy (8-3)

Class 2A

Porter’s Chapel (12-0) at DeSoto (Ark.) (10-0) (Radio: 104.5 FM)

Christian Collegiate (7-3) at Newton County Academy (11-1)

Class 1A

Lee (Ark.) (8-2) at Calhoun Academy (9-1)

Briarfield (10-2) at Sharkey-Issaquena (10-1)