MHSAA and MAIS football playoff schedules: Nov. 10

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

MHSAA Playoffs
All games Friday at 7 p.m.
First round
Class 7A
Germantown (5-5) at Oxford (7-3)
Southaven (3-7) at Starkville (7-3)
DeSoto Central (5-6) at Tupelo (8-2)
Madison Central (6-4) at Lewisburg (7-3)
Harrison Central (6-4) at Brandon (8-2)
Pearl (7-3) at Gulfport (6-4)
Meridian (5-6) at Ocean Springs (9-1)
Biloxi (6-5) at Oak Grove (9-1)

Class 6A
Saltillo (4-7) at Warren Central (8-2) (Radio: 105.5 FM)
Vicksburg (7-3) at Grenada (8-3) (Radio: 107.7 FM)
Callaway (4-7) at South Panola (9-1)
Center Hill (5-5) at Neshoba Central (5-5)
Hancock (8-3) at West Jones (10-0)
Terry (6-4) at George County (8-3)
Forest Hill (5-6) at Picayune (8-2)
Pascagoula (7-3) at Hattiesburg (7-3)

Class 5A
Cleveland Central (7-4) at Clarksdale (7-3)
Lafayette (6-4) at Canton (4-6)
Corinth (3-7) at Holmes County (11-0)
Gentry (6-5) at West Point (7-3)
Wayne County (3-7) at Florence (7-4)
Natchez (5-6) at Gautier (6-4)
Provine (6-5) at Laurel (5-6)
Vancleave (4-6) at Brookhaven (6-4)

Second Round
Class 4A
Caledonia (5-5) at Newton County (5-5)
New Albany (8-2) at Louisville (11-0)
Houston (9-1) at Senatobia (10-1)
Amory (9-1) at West Lauderdale (10-1)
Pass Christian (8-2) at Quitman (8-2)
Greene County (4-6) at Columbia (11-0)
Lawrence County (6-5) at McComb (11-0)
Forrest Co. AHS (6-4) at Poplarville (8-3)

Class 3A
East Webster (9-2) at Kossuth (10-1)
North Panola (6-5) at Winona (11-0)
Mooreville (8-3) at Humphreys County (9-2)
Amanda Elzy (6-4) at Choctaw County (9-2)
Seminary (7-4) at Kemper County (9-2)
Magee (4-7) at Jefferson County (7-3)
Enterprise-Clarke (5-5) at Jeff Davis Co. (9-2)
Noxubee County (7-4) at St. Stanislaus (9-1)

Class 2A
Sebastopol (10-1) at Hamilton (6-5)
Philadelphia (4-7) at Charleston (9-2)
Northside (9-2) at Calhoun City (10-0)
Leflore County (7-4) at Union (10-1)
Heidelberg (8-3) at Bay Springs (10-1)
Collins (6-4) at Loyd Star (10-1)
Clarkdale (6-5) at Raleigh (9-2)
Scott Central (8-3) at Mize (8-3)

Class 1A
Okolona (5-5) at Biggersville (8-1)
West Lowndes (3-7) at Potts Camp (8-3)
Smithville (3-8) at Baldwyn (6-5)
Tupelo Christian (8-3) at Vardaman (10-0)
Sacred Heart (10-1) at Simmons (10-0)
Lumberton (7-4) at Taylorsville (6-5)
South Delta (6-5) at Velma Jackson (10-0)
West Tallahatchie (6-4) at Resurrection (9-1)

———
MAIS Playoffs
All games Friday at 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Class 6A
Jackson Academy (8-4) at Hartfield Academy (12-0)
Jackson Prep (9-3) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-3)

Class 5A
Simpson Academy (7-4) at Starkville Academy (9-2)
Adams Christian (10-3) at Copiah Academy (9-2)

Class 4A
Centreville Academy (10-2) at Tri-County (10-1)
Winston Academy (8-4) at Bowling Green (8-3)

Class 3A
Riverfield (La.) (5-7) at Kirk Academy (11-0)
Greenville St. Joe (7-3) at Canton Academy (8-3)

Class 2A
Porter’s Chapel (12-0) at DeSoto (Ark.) (10-0) (Radio: 104.5 FM)
Christian Collegiate (7-3) at Newton County Academy (11-1)

Class 1A
Lee (Ark.) (8-2) at Calhoun Academy (9-1)
Briarfield (10-2) at Sharkey-Issaquena (10-1)

