Three St. Al soccer players named to MAIS All-Division II team Published 11:27 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Three St. Aloysius girls’ soccer players were recognized among the best in the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.

Senior Grace Windham, junior Samantha Edwards and sophomore Taryn Lusby were all named to the MAIS All-Division II team that was announced Wednesday.

Windham led the Lady Flashes with 10 goals this season, as they finished with a 7-8 record and qualified for the playoffs.

Lusby scored two goals and Edwards had one, as both played on defense and in the midfield.