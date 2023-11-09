Two charged for meth possession in Vicksburg

Published 6:46 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Morgan Gary, James Whatley

A traffic stop on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two people for possession of illegal drugs.

Initially stopped for careless driving, the female driver of the red Chevrolet pickup truck, Morgan Gary, 38 of Vicksburg, allowed the officers to search the vehicle. A baggie containing approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine was found inside the truck.

Gary and her male passenger, James Whatley, 41 of Vicksburg, were both arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. 

Gary and Whatley appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday. Judge Angela Carpenter set Gary’s bond at $25,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury. Whatley’s bond was set at $30,000, and he was also bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

