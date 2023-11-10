Old Post Files: Nov. 10, 1923-2013

Published 8:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923
Ruth and Sara Crock left for Philadelphia, Pa. • Mrs. Charles Rickets was ill.

90 Years Ago: 1933
Sallie Powell, a member of a well-known family, died. • Martin Frohm and Joe Boolas were hurt in an auto accident returning from Natchez.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

80 Years Ago: 1943
Mary Louise Moore was ill with pneumonia. • A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ferguson.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Sammy Kaye and his Swing and Sway Orchestra performed at the Vicksburg Auditorium. • Murphy O. King was elected chairman of the Culkin Community Organization.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Norris and their son were visiting Lafayette, La. • Mrs. Mary Hullum died.

50 Years Ago: 1973
David B. Taylor won the Pick The Winner Football Contest. • Mrs. A.L. Hoxie was improving following surgery.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Sheriff Paul Barrett destroyed a moonshine still near the Kings Community. • George “Brother” Barnes died.

30 Years Ago: 1993
The oldest Mason in the state, John Michael Moses Sr., died at 103. • Brad Pennington celebrated his fourth birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003
Fifteen Vicksburg churches participated in Operation Christmas Child. • Vicksburg and Warren Central lost in the first round of the playoffs, in football.

10 Years Ago: 2013
Flashes earned a postseason berth. • A Holocaust survivor talked to 600 Vicksburg students at the Southern Heritage Air Museum.

More History

Efforts to restore historic Beulah Cemetery win grant to preserve Delta Region’s culture and history

LOOKING BACK: The history of Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church

Old Post Files: Nov. 8, 1923-2013

Old Post Files: Nov. 4, 1923-2013

Print Article