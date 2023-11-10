Old Post Files: Nov. 10, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Ruth and Sara Crock left for Philadelphia, Pa. • Mrs. Charles Rickets was ill.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Sallie Powell, a member of a well-known family, died. • Martin Frohm and Joe Boolas were hurt in an auto accident returning from Natchez.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mary Louise Moore was ill with pneumonia. • A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ferguson.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Sammy Kaye and his Swing and Sway Orchestra performed at the Vicksburg Auditorium. • Murphy O. King was elected chairman of the Culkin Community Organization.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Norris and their son were visiting Lafayette, La. • Mrs. Mary Hullum died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

David B. Taylor won the Pick The Winner Football Contest. • Mrs. A.L. Hoxie was improving following surgery.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Sheriff Paul Barrett destroyed a moonshine still near the Kings Community. • George “Brother” Barnes died.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The oldest Mason in the state, John Michael Moses Sr., died at 103. • Brad Pennington celebrated his fourth birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Fifteen Vicksburg churches participated in Operation Christmas Child. • Vicksburg and Warren Central lost in the first round of the playoffs, in football.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Flashes earned a postseason berth. • A Holocaust survivor talked to 600 Vicksburg students at the Southern Heritage Air Museum.