Soccer Roundup: St. Al has a rough night in Brookhaven; WC sweeps McLaurin Published 1:40 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

The Brookhaven Daily Leader

BROOKHAVEN — St. Aloysius had a tough Thursday night on the road at Brookhaven Academy. The Cougars won 7-0 to continue a hot streak to start the season.

Jesus Antonio and Yojan Hernandez each scored two goals for the Cougars, while Englishman Noah Fisher-Butler had several assists.

Striker Cooper Strickland secured a hat trick for Brookhaven Academy with two goals in the first half and one in the second. He said the match went better for him than their match against Lamar Christian School.

“It felt great to score a hat trick. Last year, this was a tough team we had to beat to get to the South State round,” Strickland said. “Their twin defenders are gone and they gave me a lot of trouble last year. I felt this would be a good game for me and it turned out well.”

Brookhaven has outscored its opponents 39-3 in its first five games, all of them victories. Two of its goals Thursday came off a penalty and a free kick, helping it to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first half.

“Compared to last year, we have more teamwork and talking. We had a good team last year but this one is different,” Strickland said. “We have multiple guys scoring. We spend a lot of time together. We have new people, we had to introduce them and it just clicked. They all clicked in like puzzle pieces.”

Warren Central 7, McLaurin 1

Tyler Godshaw had a hat trick, and scored two of his three goals in the first nine minutes, as Warren Central routed McLaurin on Thursday.

Duke Esparza had a goal and two assists for the Vikings, and three other players scored as well. Jacob Porter and Luke Bond each had a goal and an assist, and Ebrahim Shuaibi scored once.

Warren Central outshot McLaurin 19-6. Keeper Colby Solomon made four saves.

Girls

Warren Central 7, McLaurin 0

Jordan Polk scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team to an easy victory against McLaurin.

Glorida Hall and Brooke Steed each had one goal and one assist, and Kennedy Smith neeted the Lady Vikes’ other goal. Warren Central outshot McLaurin 21-1.