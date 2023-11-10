Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested after female torso found in dumpster

Published 10:08 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mei Haskell is believed to have been murdered by her husband, Samuel Haskell. Samuel is the son of a former Miss Mississippi.

The son of a former Miss Mississippi has been arrested and charged in what is being described as a grisly and disturbing case in the Los Angeles area.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested at a mall in Topanga, Calif., and was charged with murder after a woman’s dismembered torso was found in a dumpster in Encino, Calif., on Wednesday morning, according to a report on TMZ.

Haskell is the son of Miss Mississippi 1977 Mary Donnelly Haskell and Emmy-winning mega-producer Sam Haskell III, who is now retired and once represented entertainers like Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney and other A-list stars.

According to news reports, the younger Haskell’s wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents are missing. The couple’s three children were safely located at their school and are being cared for.

According to news reports, a homeless man looking through a commercial trash dumpster found the dismembered torso and called 911.

Security video from that area reportedly led police back to the Haskell home, where they found blood and other evidence.

The human remains found in the dumpster were so disfigured they could not be identified, but investigators believe them to be of Mei Haskell. Samuel Haskel is being held on $2 million bond.

