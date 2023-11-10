Vicksburg murder suspect arrested in Texas

Published 9:49 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

A local murder suspect was arrested this week far from home and is awaiting transport back to Vicksburg.

Perrion Johnson, 18 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

He was sought on warrants for murder, drive-by shooting, and three counts of aggravated assault resulting from an incident on Harrison Street on July 18, 2023, in which 22-year-old Preston Wilson was killed.

After Johnson waives extradition, he will be returned to Vicksburg to answer to these charges.

