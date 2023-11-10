Vicksburg to honor veterans Saturday with parade, memorial service Published 11:32 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Vicksburg will hold its annual Veterans Day program honoring area veterans on Saturday with a downtown parade and a ceremony at Vicksburg’s Memorial Rose Garden.

“This is our 44th year,” said Willie Glasper with the Vicksburg Veteran’s Day Committee. “We’re excited to honor our veterans.”

The Veterans Day program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a parade along Washington Street from Belmont to Jackson Street featuring military vehicles.

“We’re excited to have the Vicksburg High School ROTC back with us, and we’re hoping the bands will participate,” Glasper said.

Programming continues at 11 a.m. with a memorial service at the Rose Garden at Monroe and South streets. In case of rain, the ceremony will be at American Legion Post 3, 1712 Monroe St.

The featured speaker for the memorial service is Maj. Monika S. Jones, assistant professor of military science at Alcorn State University. A native of Pascagoula, Jones received her commission through the Alcorn State ROTC program in 2012 and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Her first assignment was to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

She also served at posts at Fort Polk, La., and in Iraq, where she served as deputy support operation officer and Delta Forward Support Company commander supporting the 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment. She later served as observer coach/trainer for the 3-363rd Training Support Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, 1st Army West before returning to Alcorn.

Besides Jones’ address, the program will include the presentation of wreaths, remarks by the commanders of the American Legion posts and conclude with the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute by members of the 412th Engineer Command in Vicksburg.

