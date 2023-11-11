Gators maul Murrah in basketball matinee

Published 3:47 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High basketball player Davian Williams made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points in a 61-39 victory over Murrah on Saturday.

The Vicksburg Gators got their work done early Saturday.

Davian Williams scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter as the Gators beat Murrah 61-39 in an afternoon matinee in Jackson.

Williams made four 3-pointers during his second-quarter burst, and scored 18 of the Gators’ 20 points in that period. It helped them take a seven-point lead that they gradually extended in the second half.

Kameryn Bailey finished with 15 points for Vicksburg (2-1) and Lazaveon Sylvester scored eight. Ethan Jones led Murrah (1-2) with 11 points, and made three 3-pointers.

Saturday was the first of four road games in an eight-day span for Vicksburg. It will play at Brandon on Tuesday, at Holmes County Central on Thursday, and at Cleveland Central next Saturday.

